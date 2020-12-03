Learner Reviews & Feedback for Source control management for test automation with Git by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Every development team or automation team needs a good way to collaborate and manage changes and to version code in their codebase. That’s why they use source control or version control.
Source control refers to tracking and managing changes to code. This ensures that developers are always working on the right version of the source code.
Git is one of the most widely used open-source distributed source code management systems for tracking changes in source code during software development.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to
1. Execute GIT commands via Eclipse plugin and CLI
2. Clone, Fetch and Pull code from remote repository
3. Commit, merge and push code to the remote repository...
By Attila U
•
Dec 3, 2020
Very good introduction to GIT and to few of concepts which is more than enough to start the own trip in GIT-area.