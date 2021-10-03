Learner Reviews & Feedback for Static Routing Configuration Using Packet Tracer by Coursera Project Network
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to Design, Create and Configure Network topologies using Packet Tracer. You will learn to perform or configure Static Routing using Packet Tracer. You will get an introduction to packet tracer and different components available in packet tracer. You will create basic network topology and will identify the importance of the default gateway. Next, you will learn to perform static routing between 3 routers. You will learn to configure your devices both using the command line and GUI. You will also learn to trace the packets over different networks. And you will learn to stimulate your network topology in the simulation mode.
Basic knowledge on IP addressing and networking is recommended.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
