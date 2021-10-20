Chevron Left
Back to Statistics For Data Science

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Statistics For Data Science by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

This is a hands-on project to give you an overview of how to use statistics in data science....
Filter by:

1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Statistics For Data Science

By SYED S

Oct 20, 2021

best datascience

By Chetan P

Nov 20, 2021

osm

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder