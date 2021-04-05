Storytelling With Data
18 ratings
Learn how to use Suspense and Surprise in storytelling
Learn how to use action headings and highlight data to put your point across
18 ratings
Learn how to use Suspense and Surprise in storytelling
Learn how to use action headings and highlight data to put your point across
We all love stories, so why don't we use more of them at work? In this project we will help you learn some tools of good storytelling and create one for a freely available data set from KIVA, the microloan organization.
Storytelling
visualization
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Examine the dataset
Visualize graphs
Lead the way with Titles
Action oriented
Wrap up: end with a bang
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by NDApr 5, 2021
I have a good Foundation in the Skills but need more Practice to Skills but need More Practice to become Proficient.
by JAApr 6, 2021
I have gained a good foundation in the skills, but need more practice to become proficient.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.