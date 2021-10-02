Chevron Left
Back to Create Student Books with Book Creator

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Student Books with Book Creator by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
24 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be ready to use Book Creator to make student writing come to life. With Book Creator’s tools, you can create interactive stories, digital portfolios, research journals, instruction manuals, comic adventures, and more. Regardless of your students age or the subject they are learning, your students can demonstrate their understanding through Book Creator. Throughout each task, we will work together to ensure that you are confident in how to use Book Creator to help your students succeed....
Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Create Student Books with Book Creator

By Stephanie

Oct 1, 2021

This course was fun and practical. I feel capable of using Book Creator as a teaching tool as a result of going step by step with Rachel, with her clear and helpful guidance. I will also keep it in mind for the other applications mentioned in the course introduction. I love how it can be adapted to any subject, and any age group. It was a great short course! Thank you Rachel!

By Abigail E M

Jul 7, 2021

easy to follow

By Abdulrahman A

Dec 10, 2021

thanks

By Vijaya T

Jun 15, 2021

Explicit short and crisp guided project.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder