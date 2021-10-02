By Stephanie•
Oct 1, 2021
This course was fun and practical. I feel capable of using Book Creator as a teaching tool as a result of going step by step with Rachel, with her clear and helpful guidance. I will also keep it in mind for the other applications mentioned in the course introduction. I love how it can be adapted to any subject, and any age group. It was a great short course! Thank you Rachel!
By Abigail E M•
Jul 7, 2021
easy to follow
By Abdulrahman A•
Dec 10, 2021
thanks
By Vijaya T•
Jun 15, 2021
Explicit short and crisp guided project.