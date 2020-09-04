MB
By MARTIN B•
Sep 4, 2020
The learning I got from this course helps me understand better how to profile students and be able to identify exactly how could I better serve my students.
By Calvin W•
Sep 20, 2020
It was perfect to take this training. I love this course well explained. Thank You
By Analyn B•
Nov 19, 2020
Thank you very much. Creating a student profile is a very helpful to us teachers.
By Althea C•
Mar 1, 2021
Thank you for the special education website!
By ANTONETTE E E•
Nov 26, 2020
Thank you. This is a great help to me. . .
By Kolawole E O•
Oct 6, 2020
Thanks to Google and my course supervisor
By Mohamud S A•
Dec 4, 2020
Very useful and practical course, Thanks
By Nancy C M M•
Mar 9, 2021
Very useful
By Bindu V S•
Oct 19, 2020
informative
By Ruby M N B•
Sep 7, 2020
I have learned more than what I expected to learn. Thank You so much.