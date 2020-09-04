Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating a Student Profile in Google Docs by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
49 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will have created a Student Profile in Google Docs that will allow you identify student needs and differentiate instruction. We will work together to learn how to use Google Docs as we create a Student Profile template and complete it for a particular student you have in mind. You will be provided with additional resources that will help improve your teaching practice through identification of students needs and ensuring that the appropriate accommodations are put in place to support their academic growth. Teaching is constantly changing. More than ever, it is essential that all teachers have a thorough understanding of the different needs present in their classroom. Once each student is more deeply understood, learning plans can be created to ensure that their school year is successful. This project will further equip you to meet the needs of your students. *You will need a free Google account for this project....

By MARTIN B

Sep 4, 2020

The learning I got from this course helps me understand better how to profile students and be able to identify exactly how could I better serve my students.

By Calvin W

Sep 20, 2020

It was perfect to take this training. I love this course well explained. Thank You

By Analyn B

Nov 19, 2020

Thank you very much. Creating a student profile is a very helpful to us teachers.

By Althea C

Mar 1, 2021

Thank you for the special education website!

By ANTONETTE E E

Nov 26, 2020

Thank you. This is a great help to me. . .

By Kolawole E O

Oct 6, 2020

Thanks to Google and my course supervisor

By Mohamud S A

Dec 4, 2020

Very useful and practical course, Thanks

By Nancy C M M

Mar 9, 2021

Very useful

By Bindu V S

Oct 19, 2020

informative

By Ruby M N B

Sep 7, 2020

I have learned more than what I expected to learn. Thank You so much.

