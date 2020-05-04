Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Support Vector Machine Classification in Python by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
143 ratings
26 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long guided project-based course, you will learn how to use Python to implement a Support Vector Machine algorithm for classification. This type of algorithm classifies output data and makes predictions. The output of this model is a set of visualized scattered plots separated with a straight line. You will learn the fundamental theory and practical illustrations behind Support Vector Machines and learn to fit, examine, and utilize supervised Classification models using SVM to classify data, using Python. We will walk you step-by-step into Machine Learning supervised problems. With every task in this project, you will expand your knowledge, develop new skills, and broaden your experience in Machine Learning. Particularly, you will build a Support Vector Machine algorithm, and by the end of this project, you will be able to build your own SVM classification model with amazing visualization. In order to be successful in this project, you should just know the basics of Python and classification algorithms....

Top reviews

AM

May 2, 2020

Straight to the point, take a little bit of time and it is very useful for anyone seeking more knowledge in this domain.\n\nThumbs up to the instructor.

AG

Jun 16, 2020

I like the way we got involved into practice by setting goals which are a bit challenging yet we want to achieve successfully.

