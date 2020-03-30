MS
Apr 22, 2020
Learned about SVM.\n\nNeed t revisit the code and get most out of it.\n\nThings were concise and that is the strength of the course.
SY
May 12, 2020
This guided project will definitely give you a practical approach to what you have read in SVM.\n\nWill definitely worth your time.
By Tanish M S•
Mar 30, 2020
The instructor has mastery over these topics. I really enjoyed the session!
By Rachana C•
Mar 28, 2020
Need more thorpugh explanation of python libraries and functions.
By Bidyasagar•
Sep 6, 2020
The explanation could have been better. I didn't understand the reason behind giving less importance to the conceptual topics. Hope to see some good explanation from other projects.
By Sarthak P•
Jun 10, 2020
It Okay types experience.
By Satyendra k•
May 29, 2020
I am satendra kumar, Ipresuing b. Tech Me lkg ptu main campus kapurthala . I learned about in SVM machine learning, machine learning are three type superwise learning, non superwise learning and re- superwise letaning. SVM likes in the superwise learning. SVM are two types quadrilateral and circle are modle training.
By Shubham Y•
May 13, 2020
By Mayank S•
Apr 23, 2020
By ANURAG P•
Jul 10, 2020
Application-based course with detailed knowledge of SVMs along with an implementation in image classification
By Lasal J•
Dec 23, 2020
Nicely Done, Just wished if we used real-world datasets instead of the sci-kit learn one.
By Abhishek P G•
Jun 18, 2020
I am grateful to have the chance to participate in an online course like this!
By RUDRA P D•
Sep 16, 2020
The course is like a crash course on SVMs with good explanation of concepts.
By Sebastian J•
Apr 15, 2020
Highly recommended to those who have an understanding of SVMs.
By Ujjwal K•
May 9, 2020
Nice Project! But theory should have explained a little more.
By SHOMNATH D•
May 8, 2020
I am learning so new things from the topic
By Ashwini M•
Jun 13, 2020
Very good project .. learned a lot
By Arnab S•
Oct 12, 2020
Nicely thaught concepts
By Shantanu b•
May 23, 2020
intersting and helpfull
By javed a•
Jun 25, 2020
Good for the beginners
By JONNALA S R•
May 5, 2020
Good Course
By SHIV P S P•
Jun 27, 2020
aewsome
By SUDARSHINI A•
May 31, 2020
Nothing
By Kamlesh C•
Jun 26, 2020
thanks
By KARUNANIDHI D•
Jun 26, 2020
Good
By p s•
Jun 22, 2020
Nice
By tale p•
Jun 18, 2020
good