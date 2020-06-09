By Sangram S R•
Jun 9, 2020
Fantastic Learning from Coursera.
By p s•
Jun 23, 2020
Good
By Aarati R•
Jul 18, 2020
A quick way to get comfortable with Kumu. Also, the feature of having the cloud desktop is pretty legit!
By Kelly S•
Nov 16, 2020
Great!
By Prakriti C•
Jun 21, 2020
This course gives a good start, but the learner needs to spend time to practice and learn more.
By bishnu c•
Sep 23, 2020
great experience!
By ABDULMANAF M•
Jul 23, 2020
Good
By Andy T•
Oct 25, 2020
I learned about what seems to be a very useful tool for visualizing and analyzing data sets. I would have been able to engage more with a couple of up front examples of how i could use this network mapping -- what types of data sets could I explore and how. Also, some of the features described didn't match the actual tool, and in the last step i could not find the same SNA diagram to create and so it wouldn't work as the instructor did. All in all though thanks!
By George T•
Jan 22, 2022
Couldn't import the large dataset (the setting didn't appear at all...) , so this made the second half of the course quite boring, because it was just watching a video...
Also the quiz was very tedious and a waste of time