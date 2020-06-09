Chevron Left
About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will create an interactive multi-elements relationship map, as well as design visualizations for a real-world social network, based on metrics analyses. Besides helping you to make sense of complex data, relationship maps like the ones we will build here are a great medium to visually present Causal Loop and Stock and Flow diagrams, as well as non-linear dynamics within an ecosystem. This project will also introduce you to some of the basic concepts behind network theory, which will inform the analyses and interpretations of the maps you will create. The art and craft of creating and communicating relationship maps is applicable to a wide range of areas, from design and software engineering, to organization consultancy and community building. And this project is an accessible opportunity for anyone to get some hands-on practice and knowledge on this subject. So let's map! Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Sangram S R

Jun 9, 2020

Fantastic Learning from Coursera.

By p s

Jun 23, 2020

Good

By Aarati R

Jul 18, 2020

A quick way to get comfortable with Kumu. Also, the feature of having the cloud desktop is pretty legit!

By Kelly S

Nov 16, 2020

Great!

By Prakriti C

Jun 21, 2020

This course gives a good start, but the learner needs to spend time to practice and learn more.

By bishnu c

Sep 23, 2020

great experience!

By ABDULMANAF M

Jul 23, 2020

Good

By Andy T

Oct 25, 2020

I learned about what seems to be a very useful tool for visualizing and analyzing data sets. I would have been able to engage more with a couple of up front examples of how i could use this network mapping -- what types of data sets could I explore and how. Also, some of the features described didn't match the actual tool, and in the last step i could not find the same SNA diagram to create and so it wouldn't work as the instructor did. All in all though thanks!

By George T

Jan 22, 2022

C​ouldn't import the large dataset (the setting didn't appear at all...) , so this made the second half of the course quite boring, because it was just watching a video...

A​lso the quiz was very tedious and a waste of time

