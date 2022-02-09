Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating an Interactive Graph with Tableau Public by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this guided project, learners will have created an interactive graph that applies principles of data visualization to tell a story using basic sales data. This project will illustrate some of the basic features of Tableau software and allow learners to obtain a good introduction to using the open source software, Tableau Public. In this project, learners will use sample data as a building block to create a shareable interactive data visualization chart. This skill is helpful for anyone interested in learning more about how to begin working with data to tell a story, highlight change over time, see and understand data, or make well-informed data driven decisions.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
