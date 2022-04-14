تتبع إجراءات زبائن الموقع باستخدام فيسبوك بيكسل
تعلم أهمية استخدام فيسبوك بيكسل
تعرف على كيفية عمل فيسبوك بيكسل
تعلم أهمية استخدام بيكسل المساعد
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على الشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة، ستتعلم عن فيسبوك بيكسل وإنشاء حساب عمل وكيفية ربط فيسبوك بيكسيل بالموقع الالكتروني. في نهاية هذه الدورة ستصبح قادراً على تتبع إجراءات زبائن الموقع مع فيسبوك بيكسيل.
معرفة عامة حول فيسبوك هو عامل مساعد لفهم محتوى الدورة التدريبية
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
Social Media Platforms
Business Plan
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
مقدمة حول فيسبوك بيكسل
التعرف على خطوات زوار الموقع
إنشاء حساب عمل على فيسبوك
تتبع فيسبوك بيكسل لإجراءات الزوار
ربط فيسبوك بيكسل بالموقع الإلكتروني
