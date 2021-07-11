Chevron Left
Back to Tensorflow : Analyse de Sentiments avec Word Embedding

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Tensorflow : Analyse de Sentiments avec Word Embedding by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Dans ce projet guidé, vous créerez un modèle de Machine Learning d’analyse de sentiments par classification de textes avec Tensorflow, en utilisant le plongement de mots (Word Embedding). Vous allez vous exercer avec des données collectées sur le site www.allocine.fr Le word embedding est une méthode d'apprentissage d'une représentation de mots utilisée traitement automatique des langues. Il donne d’excellents résultats comme vous pourrez le constater dans ce projet guidé. Ce cours est destiné aux ingénieurs en Machine Learning, au Data Scientists et tous les curieux désireux d’apprendre à faire de la classification de textes facilement....
Filter by:

1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Tensorflow : Analyse de Sentiments avec Word Embedding

By Arald J

Jul 11, 2021

Great course. It is refreshing to taking in French. The instructor is very clear!

By Jorge G

Feb 25, 2021

I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder