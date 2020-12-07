TensorFlow for AI: Applying Image Convolution
12 ratings
Learn how to create convolution and pooling layers for images
Learn how to apply filters to images and detect edges
Learn how to build convolutional layers for neural networks
12 ratings
Learn how to create convolution and pooling layers for images
Learn how to apply filters to images and detect edges
Learn how to build convolutional layers for neural networks
This guided project course is part of the "Tensorflow for AI" series, and this series presents material that builds on the first course of DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer Professional Certificate, which will help learners reinforce their skills and build more projects with Tensorflow. In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will discover convolutions, apply filters to images, apply pooling layers, and try out the convolution and pooling techniques on real images to learn about how convolutions work. At the end of the project, you will get a bonus deep learning project implemented with Tensorflow. By the end of this project, you will have learned how convolutions work and how to create convolutional layers to prepare for your own deep learning projects using convolutional neural networks. This class is for learners who want to use Python for building convolutional neural networks with TensorFlow, and for learners who are currently taking a basic deep learning course or have already finished a deep learning course and are searching for a knowledge-based course about convolutions in images with TensorFlow. Also, this project provides learners with needed knowledge about building convolutional neural networks and improves their skills in applying filters to images which helps them in fulfilling their career goals by adding this project to their portfolios.
Deep Learning
Convolutional Neural Network
Machine Learning
Python Programming
Tensorflow
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and overview of the project
Definition and understanding of convolutions
Draw the image, store it and apply convolutions
Create visualized filters and convolutions
Apply convolutions and pooling to Images
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by ECDec 7, 2020
I love this training but I need to review again and again I think to understand it fully.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.