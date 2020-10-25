Learner Reviews & Feedback for TensorFlow for AI: Neural Network Representation by Coursera Project Network
4.2
stars
17 ratings
3 reviews
About the Course
This guided project course is part of the "Tensorflow for AI" series, and this series presents material that builds on the first course of DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer Professional Certificate, which will help learners reinforce their skills and build more projects with Tensorflow.
In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn practically how to work on a deep learning task in the real world and create, train, and test a neural network with Tensorflow using real-world images, and you will get a bonus deep learning exercise implemented with Tensorflow. By the end of this project, you will have created a deep neural network with TensorFlow on a real-world dataset.
This class is for learners who want to use Python for building neural networks with TensorFlow, and for learners who are currently taking a basic deep learning course or have already finished a deep learning course and are searching for a practical deep learning project with TensorFlow project. Also, this project provides learners with further knowledge about creating and training convolutional neural networks and improves their skills in Tensorflow which helps them in fulfilling their career goals by adding this project to their portfolios....
By Diego F B H
Oct 25, 2020
This course was amazing, I really felt that it met my expectations.
By Kristian V
Jan 31, 2021
good
By Asad A
Oct 30, 2020
the remote tool screen was very small and videos also some times make the biller and fonts are not visible in the videos to see and write the code to other screen