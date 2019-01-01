Terraform Basics - Create a virtual machine on MS Azure
Understanding Infrastructure as code and Terraform
Azurerm provider to create infrastructures on MS Azure
Create a virtual machine and its components using Terraform
Terraform allows you to define and create complete infrastructure deployments in MS Azure. You build Terraform templates in a human-readable format that creates and configure Azure resources in a consistent, reproducible manner.
Devops
terraform
Azure
IT Automation
Infrastructure As Code
Introduction to IAC and Terraform
Configure "azurerm" provider
Create your first Azure Infrastructure - Resource Group
Understanding standalone virtual Network architecture
Create a virtual network
Create a public address
Create Network Security Group
Create a virtual network interface card
Create Storage account
Create a virtual machine
Connect to the virtual machine through ssh
