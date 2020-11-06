Z
Jan 5, 2021
Great guided project for those starting out with Terraform and Infrastructure as Code on AWS cloud. The instructional style was well organized. Thanks.
LA
Jan 30, 2021
A great introductory course to terraform with an example to build ec2 instance with a test html page
By Samuel A Y A•
Nov 6, 2020
I enjoyed learning the basics honestly
By Benjamin S•
Oct 26, 2020
Great course, give the basics of Terraform it could have been longer with more use cases.
By NAEEM R•
Nov 23, 2020
I LEARN IT
By William H•
Apr 20, 2021
This class was a rip-off, I knew more going into it and the examples in the environment didn't work even though the course was marked as new. The course also had a no-refund policy which is total BS. And after speaking with Coursera reps they still refused the refund even after I explained that from the beginning the course materials were out of date and I was unable to complete the examples. I had to pass the test just to get to the point where I could rate this course one star (I wanted to rate it zero stars, but it wouldn't let me do that either). I would be very careful when taking Coursera courses and read the refund policy ASAP. Also look for comments which in my case were limited as it was a new course. I will never take another Coursera course or recommend to a colleague because of this.
By Ramez R•
Apr 3, 2021
Main.tf file that was core of the course and displayed in the video is different from what is provided to download from github!
By zerobyzero 0•
Jan 6, 2021
Jan 31, 2021
Jan 24, 2022
Bueno curso, corto pero completo para las bases de terraform
By Tao Z•
Apr 4, 2021
Short and sweet!
By niroop•
Jan 13, 2021
good course
By Pris A•
Feb 16, 2021
Perfect!
By Amol C P•
May 25, 2021
Great
By Avinash S•
Apr 11, 2021
I was looking for prerequisite in terms of what Terraform is and what it does . I got these with example.
By Kachi R V K•
Aug 17, 2021
good
By Jaakko L•
Jan 27, 2021
Very shallow course. Does not cover all the basics properly (eg. variable usage)