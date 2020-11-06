Chevron Left
Back to Terraform Basics: Automate Provisioning of AWS EC2 Instances

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Terraform Basics: Automate Provisioning of AWS EC2 Instances by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
54 ratings
17 reviews

About the Course

In this Guided Project, you will do a quick tour of Terraform, one of the most popular tools used by DevOps teams to automate infrastructure tasks. Terraform's main appeal is that we just declare what our infrastructure should look like, and the tool will decide which actions must be taken to “materialize” that infrastructure. By the end of this project, you will have learnt how to automate your infrastructure with Terraform. This project will also prepare you with hands-on knowledge for automatically provisioning AWS EC2 server instances using Terraform scripts. Please note: You will need an AWS account to complete this course. All the resources used in the course come under free-tier provided by AWS for new users. But you might be charged if you have already used up your free-tier credits....

Top reviews

Z

Jan 5, 2021

Great guided project for those starting out with Terraform and Infrastructure as Code on AWS cloud. The instructional style was well organized. Thanks.

LA

Jan 30, 2021

A great introductory course to terraform with an example to build ec2 instance with a test html page

Filter by:

1 - 15 of 15 Reviews for Terraform Basics: Automate Provisioning of AWS EC2 Instances

By Samuel A Y A

Nov 6, 2020

I enjoyed learning the basics honestly

By Benjamin S

Oct 26, 2020

Great course, give the basics of Terraform it could have been longer with more use cases.

By NAEEM R

Nov 23, 2020

I LEARN IT

By William H

Apr 20, 2021

This class was a rip-off, I knew more going into it and the examples in the environment didn't work even though the course was marked as new. The course also had a no-refund policy which is total BS. And after speaking with Coursera reps they still refused the refund even after I explained that from the beginning the course materials were out of date and I was unable to complete the examples. I had to pass the test just to get to the point where I could rate this course one star (I wanted to rate it zero stars, but it wouldn't let me do that either). I would be very careful when taking Coursera courses and read the refund policy ASAP. Also look for comments which in my case were limited as it was a new course. I will never take another Coursera course or recommend to a colleague because of this.

By Ramez R

Apr 3, 2021

Main.tf file that was core of the course and displayed in the video is different from what is provided to download from github!

By zerobyzero 0

Jan 6, 2021

Great guided project for those starting out with Terraform and Infrastructure as Code on AWS cloud. The instructional style was well organized. Thanks.

By Lance A

Jan 31, 2021

A great introductory course to terraform with an example to build ec2 instance with a test html page

By Ezequiel A

Jan 24, 2022

B​ueno curso, corto pero completo para las bases de terraform

By Tao Z

Apr 4, 2021

Short and sweet!

By niroop

Jan 13, 2021

good course

By Pris A

Feb 16, 2021

Perfect!

By Amol C P

May 25, 2021

Great

By Avinash S

Apr 11, 2021

I was looking for prerequisite in terms of what Terraform is and what it does . I got these with example.

By Kachi R V K

Aug 17, 2021

good

By Jaakko L

Jan 27, 2021

Very shallow course. Does not cover all the basics properly (eg. variable usage)

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder