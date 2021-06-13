AJ
Apr 7, 2022
Nice Couse thanks Abhishek. I was able to understand the Prophet lib and with that I was able to make the predictions for bitcoin as well - https://www.prediction1.com/prediction/BTC
MS
Feb 6, 2022
I really enjoyed this project. Beginner-friendly, clearly explained, and concise intro to FB Prophet. Thanks!
By natalie G•
Jun 13, 2021
Fellow New Zealander in the USA here. I love your instructing, teaching and this concept so much! As a Technological Entrepreneur female Nerd, I am looking for more from you and will definitely use this on my stocks over and over again. By fire and By force I have installed this into my brain. I am bouncing and defeating all my competitors! Computer, AI and Data science rocks!!!!!
By Sahil S•
Dec 29, 2021
This is a great project that focuses on using machine learning to forecast stock prices using real-world examples and financial terminology. I highly recommend it to anyone who wants to start stock trading!
By Avinash J•
Apr 7, 2022
By Mohamed S•
Feb 7, 2022
By Keyur S•
Dec 4, 2021
This was a very well designed and guided project - would love doing something similar on AI and ML
By Horacio B R•
Jul 28, 2021
Excellent
By Joshua•
Jun 8, 2021
Nil
By अच्छे व•
Mar 6, 2022
It's a very good course for those who are just started in ML(Trading). It start's from basic and I think well mantain course to automate process in the end.
By Ajith B•
Jun 16, 2021
A very good project indeed. I learnt Facebook Prophet and was an eye opener for me who doesn't know anything about stocks
By Vladyslav K•
Aug 5, 2021
Great hands on introduction to Prophet, would enjoy a deeper dive into other functions of this library next time
By Kleider S V G•
Mar 4, 2022
Clear and concise!
By Jair C•
Sep 28, 2021
it´s so basic.
By Martín J M•
Jan 2, 2022
Its good if you have no idea about how to use python por: plotly, pandas, prophet etc. Maybe the pace and content are adequate for an hour class.
I would say its rather superficial. For instance, it teaches facebook prophet to predict if a Tesla stock increases or not in the near future. However, how is this any better than simple eye inference? Would have been better to showcase an example where it predicts an inflexion in the stock, not a monothonical extrapolation (which anyone could do by naked eye). Or talk briefly on how the prohpet fit works, its limitations, etc.