In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to build a Facebook Prophet Machine learning model in order to forecast the price of Tesla 30 days into the future. We will also visualize the historical performance of Tesla through graphs and charts using Plotly express and evaluate the performance of the model against real data using Google Finance in Google Sheets. We will also dive into a brief stock analysis of Tesla and we will discuss PE ratio, EPS, Beta, Market cap, Volume and price range of Tesla. We will end the project by automating the forecasting process in such a way that you will get the forecast of any of your favourite stock with all necessary visualization within a few seconds of uploading the data. By the end of this project, you will be confident in analyzing, visualizing and forecasting the price of any stock of your choice. Disclaimer: This project is intended for educational purpose only and is by no means a piece of Financial advice. Please consult your financial advisor before investing in stocks. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

AJ

Apr 7, 2022

Nice Couse thanks Abhishek. I was able to understand the Prophet lib and with that I was able to make the predictions for bitcoin as well - https://www.prediction1.com/prediction/BTC

MS

Feb 6, 2022

I really enjoyed this project. Beginner-friendly, clearly explained, and concise intro to FB Prophet. Thanks!

By natalie G

Jun 13, 2021

Fellow New Zealander in the USA here. I love your instructing, teaching and this concept so much! As a Technological Entrepreneur female Nerd, I am looking for more from you and will definitely use this on my stocks over and over again. By fire and By force I have installed this into my brain. I am bouncing and defeating all my competitors! Computer, AI and Data science rocks!!!!!

By Sahil S

Dec 29, 2021

This is a great project that focuses on using machine learning to forecast stock prices using real-world examples and financial terminology. I highly recommend it to anyone who wants to start stock trading!

By Avinash J

Apr 7, 2022

By Mohamed S

Feb 7, 2022

By Keyur S

Dec 4, 2021

This was a very well designed and guided project - would love doing something similar on AI and ML

By Horacio B R

Jul 28, 2021

E​xcellent

By Joshua

Jun 8, 2021

Nil

By अच्छे व

Mar 6, 2022

It's a very good course for those who are just started in ML(Trading). It start's from basic and I think well mantain course to automate process in the end.

By Ajith B

Jun 16, 2021

A very good project indeed. I learnt Facebook Prophet and was an eye opener for me who doesn't know anything about stocks

By Vladyslav K

Aug 5, 2021

Great hands on introduction to Prophet, would enjoy a deeper dive into other functions of this library next time

By Kleider S V G

Mar 4, 2022

Clear and concise!

By Jair C

Sep 28, 2021

i​t´s so basic.

By Martín J M

Jan 2, 2022

I​ts good if you have no idea about how to use python por: plotly, pandas, prophet etc. Maybe the pace and content are adequate for an hour class.

I​ would say its rather superficial. For instance, it teaches facebook prophet to predict if a Tesla stock increases or not in the near future. However, how is this any better than simple eye inference? Would have been better to showcase an example where it predicts an inflexion in the stock, not a monothonical extrapolation (which anyone could do by naked eye). Or talk briefly on how the prohpet fit works, its limitations, etc.

