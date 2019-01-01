Test and Debug Your Build with Visual Studio Code
Testing and debugging in Visual Studio Code
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to test and debug your code in Visual Studio Code. You will find the bugs in a sample program and fix them. Topics covered include: building code for debugging, breakpoints, watch, call stack, conditional breakpoints, function breakpoints, and debug console. Note: This course uses a C++ program as a learning tool. Basic knowledge of C++ is useful but any coding experience of a modern and similar language (such as C, Swift, Java, JavaScript, Kotlin) will suffice.
Debugging
Software Testing
Visual Studio Code
Software Development
C++
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and overview
Setting up
Breakpoint basics
Watch
Conditional breakpoints
Function breakpoints and call stack
Debug console
