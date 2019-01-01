Chevron Left
Back to Test and Debug Your Build with Visual Studio Code

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Test and Debug Your Build with Visual Studio Code by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to test and debug your code in Visual Studio Code. You will find the bugs in a sample program and fix them. Topics covered include: building code for debugging, breakpoints, watch, call stack, conditional breakpoints, function breakpoints, and debug console. Note: This course uses a C++ program as a learning tool. Basic knowledge of C++ is useful but any coding experience of a modern and similar language (such as C, Swift, Java, JavaScript, Kotlin) will suffice....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder