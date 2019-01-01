Learner Reviews & Feedback for Test and Debug Your Build with Visual Studio Code by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to test and debug your code in Visual Studio Code. You will find the bugs in a sample program and fix them. Topics covered include: building code for debugging, breakpoints, watch, call stack, conditional breakpoints, function breakpoints, and debug console.
Note: This course uses a C++ program as a learning tool. Basic knowledge of C++ is useful but any coding experience of a modern and similar language (such as C, Swift, Java, JavaScript, Kotlin) will suffice....