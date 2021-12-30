Learner Reviews & Feedback for Test Driven Development Process For Beginners In Python by Coursera Project Network
By the end of this project, you will learn about Test-Driven Development in Python. This course will enable you to take your beginner's knowledge of Python to the next level by incorporating the test-driven development process into your development. Test-driven development is a process of modifying the code in order to pass a test designed previously. The course will take you through a number of different coded examples and you will gain an understanding of the concept of test-driven development by the end of this project....
By Lawrence R
Dec 30, 2021
This sentence is longer than that course. Plus, I can't go back to do it again, to check something I may have missed