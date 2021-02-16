RS
Jan 23, 2021
Two extremely profitable hours. The course is great for those who have little or no experience with Testing for Web Accessibility
KG
Jan 20, 2021
Wow!!! I have learned so much in these two hours. Very well structured.
By Ahmad I A R•
Feb 16, 2021
Excellent Course for Accessibility champions to be, the only weakness is that the hands-on section of the course with rRyme platform is not accessible to students like me who depend fully on screen readers as we are blind ...hope the course organiser can rectify this in the future. The reason being that I unable to use the Ryme platform to try out the Microsoft Accessibility Insights tool ! Despite this I am able to complete the quiez section with my screen reader...
Best Wishes
By Mary A C•
Dec 21, 2020
Professor Dylan explains well on how to audit the web's accessibility that I easily grasp the information easily even it's my first time. Web accessibility will also be helpful for web developers to be always on the right track through the process of developing their websites.
By Rafael S•
Jan 24, 2021
By Konstantin S•
Oct 24, 2020
The course was pretty tight and informative, while providing practical use cases which help participants master both the software taught within the course as well as fundamental accessibility requirements.
By Dayana F•
Oct 27, 2020
Great tool! This would work for people with a low level of expertise on Accessibility Testing.
By Kristin G•
Jan 21, 2021
By Suraj D D•
Apr 7, 2022
learning exprience was really good here, Thanks Coursera.
By Richard E•
Sep 6, 2020
Great introduction for web accessibility testing!
By JavierS•
Dec 11, 2020
A great introduction to accessibility testing!
By Swapna T•
Nov 27, 2021
It is very helpful.
I recommend this course.
By Leonardo B•
Aug 13, 2021
Exceptional content and perfectly deliverd!
By Mythili P•
Jul 27, 2021
Very good informative . Easy to Learn
By Anusha J•
Jul 9, 2021
Very useful for testing purpose
By Kelvin M•
Sep 30, 2020
Great content and instructor
By Priyanka S L•
Sep 22, 2021
It was nice experience.
By S T•
Apr 5, 2022
Great methodology!
By Aravindhan T•
Sep 30, 2020
good
By Paloma B d S•
Mar 27, 2021
Lack of information! Course wasn't complete!