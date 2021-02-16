Chevron Left
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to administer automated checks, understand the test results, and conduct manual accessibility tests to evaluate whether a site is perceivable, operable, understandable, and robust. By the end of the project, you will have generated an accessibility report by running industry-leading automated tests and basic manual tests. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Ahmad I A R

Feb 16, 2021

Excellent Course for Accessibility champions to be, the only weakness is that the hands-on section of the course with rRyme platform is not accessible to students like me who depend fully on screen readers as we are blind ...hope the course organiser can rectify this in the future. The reason being that I unable to use the Ryme platform to try out the Microsoft Accessibility Insights tool ! Despite this I am able to complete the quiez section with my screen reader...

Best Wishes

By Mary A C

Dec 21, 2020

Professor Dylan explains well on how to audit the web's accessibility that I easily grasp the information easily even it's my first time. Web accessibility will also be helpful for web developers to be always on the right track through the process of developing their websites.

By Rafael S

Jan 24, 2021

Two extremely profitable hours. The course is great for those who have little or no experience with Testing for Web Accessibility

By Konstantin S

Oct 24, 2020

The course was pretty tight and informative, while providing practical use cases which help participants master both the software taught within the course as well as fundamental accessibility requirements.

By Dayana F

Oct 27, 2020

Great tool! This would work for people with a low level of expertise on Accessibility Testing.

By Kristin G

Jan 21, 2021

Wow!!! I have learned so much in these two hours. Very well structured.

By Suraj D D

Apr 7, 2022

learning exprience was really good here, Thanks Coursera.

By Richard E

Sep 6, 2020

Great introduction for web accessibility testing!

By JavierS

Dec 11, 2020

A great introduction to accessibility testing!

By Swapna T

Nov 27, 2021

It is very helpful.

I recommend this course.

By Leonardo B

Aug 13, 2021

Exceptional content and perfectly deliverd!

By Mythili P

Jul 27, 2021

Very good informative . Easy to Learn

By Anusha J

Jul 9, 2021

Very useful for testing purpose

By Kelvin M

Sep 30, 2020

Great content and instructor

By Priyanka S L

Sep 22, 2021

It was nice experience.

By S T

Apr 5, 2022

Great methodology!

By Aravindhan T

Sep 30, 2020

good

By Paloma B d S

Mar 27, 2021

Lack of information! Course wasn't complete!

