Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to Text Classification in R with quanteda

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Text Classification in R with quanteda by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this guided project you will learn how to import textual data stored in raw text files into R, turn these files into a corpus (a collection of textual documents), reshape them into paragraphs from documents and tokenize the text all using the R software package quanteda. You will then learn how to classify the texts using the Naive Bayes algorithm. This guided project is for beginners interested in quantitative text analysis in R. It assumes no knowledge of textual analysis and focuses on exploring textual data (US Presidential Concession Speeches). Users should have a basic understanding of the statistical programming language R....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder