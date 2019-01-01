Chevron Left
Back to Text Generation with Markov Chains in Python

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Text Generation with Markov Chains in Python by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this project-based course, you will learn about Markov chains and use them to build a probabilistic model of an entire book’s text. This will be done from first principles, without libraries. Markov chains are a simple but fundamental approach to modeling stochastic processes, with many practical applications. By the end of this project, you will have generated a random new text based on the book you modeled, using code you wrote in Python....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder