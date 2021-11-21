Chevron Left
Back to The Pytorch basics you need to start your ML projects

Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Pytorch basics you need to start your ML projects by Coursera Project Network

3.7
stars
20 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use simple commands to create and manipulate files and folders, perform multiple complex tasks using one simple command, use the superuser to perform high privilege operations....
Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for The Pytorch basics you need to start your ML projects

By Kyle S

Nov 21, 2021

Absolute garbage. A tutorial from the pytorch site would be far better. Definitions of concepts are few, and incomplete, to outright incorrect. Very little explanation. If you don't know anything about ML or pytorch, this will confuse, not help. If you know about ML but not pytorch, this doesn't cover enough to get you on your way.

By Yaroslav R

Aug 25, 2021

Waste of time.

By JAPNEET S D

Jan 12, 2022

I had some issues in the beginning. But they were very simple to figure out.

By kellyleecemcguire@gmail.com

Nov 11, 2021

Clear instruction, but light on content.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder