By Kyle S•
Nov 21, 2021
Absolute garbage. A tutorial from the pytorch site would be far better. Definitions of concepts are few, and incomplete, to outright incorrect. Very little explanation. If you don't know anything about ML or pytorch, this will confuse, not help. If you know about ML but not pytorch, this doesn't cover enough to get you on your way.
By Yaroslav R•
Aug 25, 2021
Waste of time.
By JAPNEET S D•
Jan 12, 2022
I had some issues in the beginning. But they were very simple to figure out.
By kellyleecemcguire@gmail.com•
Nov 11, 2021
Clear instruction, but light on content.