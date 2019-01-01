Topic Modeling using PyCaret
build an end-to-end Topic model using PyCaret
Learn how to evaluate a Topic Model
build an end-to-end Topic model using PyCaret
Learn how to evaluate a Topic Model
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will create an end-to-end Topic model using PyCaret a low-code Python open-source Machine Learning library. You will learn how to automate the major steps for preprocessing, building, evaluating and deploying Machine Learning Models for Topic . Here are the main steps you will go through: frame the problem, get and prepare the data, discover and visualize the data, create the transformation pipeline, build, evaluate, interpret and deploy the model. This guided project is for seasoned Data Scientists who want to build a accelerate the efficiency in building POC and experiments by using a low-code library. It is also for Citizen data Scientists (professionals working with data) by using the low-code library PyCaret to add machine learning models to the analytics toolkit In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with Python and the basic concepts on Machine Learning Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Topic Model
Python Programming
Machine Learning
PyCaret
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and setup environment
Load and Prepare Data
Explore Data
Preprocess Data
Build Topic Model
Evaluate Model
Deploy Model
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.