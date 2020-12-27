RR
May 3, 2021
Great introduction to the Eduflow software! Very easy to follow, even for the tech-shy user.
AB
Nov 26, 2020
Thank you so much. This is a big help to us trainer-facilitators.
By Bensen A•
Dec 26, 2020
Abby's Courses are some of the Best Project Courses I have done in Coursera. Her explanation is easy to follow and she points out all important points and tips. This course is an excellent guide on how to create a Training Course using Eduflow. I highly recommend this and other courses by Abby Saey. All the Best!!!
By Rose•
May 4, 2021
By Gina P•
Jan 26, 2022
great side by side training. you get to apply what you're learning as you're learning it.
By Gilang N•
Mar 6, 2022
amazing short course, important for use to mastering new application for T&D
By Analyn B•
Nov 26, 2020
By Mohamad S B S•
Aug 21, 2021
Exposure to Eduflow and Training and Development of the future
By Darwin D R J•
Aug 27, 2021
Guided project was direct to the point.
By Sandra A P•
Jul 26, 2021
Love it. I learned about a new tool.
By Carol M•
Oct 19, 2021
Very easy to follow and informative
By Shelly K•
Mar 28, 2022
very interesting course
By Moin K•
Jun 23, 2021
GO FOR IT!!!!
By 20R11E0016 G S•
Oct 19, 2021
great course
By Junaid J•
Feb 10, 2022
Excellent
By Simran L•
Jan 5, 2021
best
By Rupali G 2•
Aug 2, 2021
it was amazing course to build up your skill on how to design training course. course was insightul
By 19K41M0 1•
Mar 22, 2022
these was extremely good to learn different knowledge and skills
By Athira P•
Mar 15, 2022
The course is well-built. However, the course content is something that could be understood just by going through the instructions in the application of Eduflow.
By Kimberly R•
Mar 30, 2022
I came back to the course to complete my template but was ushered to the quiz. I had not completed my template but the assignment was marked complete. I would have had to start a new one to continue. Sad. I wanted to complete this. I obviously did not know the answers to the quiz. Frustrating.
By Jackie M•
Jul 4, 2021
Horrible. Did not work. My screen on the left had completely different options than the instructor. Time consuming and frustrating