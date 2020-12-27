Chevron Left
In this project, you will create a training and development course using Eduflow. Eduflow is a free, easy to use course builder that gives you the ability to create an interactive and customizable learning experience. Training and development is an essential part of operating any business. Without the personal and professional growth and advancement of your employees and team, your business will become stagnant. Eduflow makes continuing employee education easy and enjoyable. This project will teach you just how simple it is to create an effective training and development program for your team. Eduflow courses are easy to create, manage, and update. With their wide variety of educational activities, you are sure to meet all of your training and development needs and successfully grow your team’s talents and advance their professional education. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

RR

May 3, 2021

Great introduction to the Eduflow software! Very easy to follow, even for the tech-shy user.

AB

Nov 26, 2020

Thank you so much. This is a big help to us trainer-facilitators.

By Bensen A

Dec 26, 2020

Abby's Courses are some of the Best Project Courses I have done in Coursera. Her explanation is easy to follow and she points out all important points and tips. This course is an excellent guide on how to create a Training Course using Eduflow. I highly recommend this and other courses by Abby Saey. All the Best!!!

By Rose

May 4, 2021

Great introduction to the Eduflow software! Very easy to follow, even for the tech-shy user.

By Gina P

Jan 26, 2022

great side by side training. you get to apply what you're learning as you're learning it.

By Gilang N

Mar 6, 2022

amazing short course, important for use to mastering new application for T&D

By Analyn B

Nov 26, 2020

Thank you so much. This is a big help to us trainer-facilitators.

By Mohamad S B S

Aug 21, 2021

Exposure to Eduflow and Training and Development of the future

By Darwin D R J

Aug 27, 2021

Guided project was direct to the point.

By Sandra A P

Jul 26, 2021

Love it. I learned about a new tool.

By Carol M

Oct 19, 2021

Very easy to follow and informative

By Shelly K

Mar 28, 2022

v​ery interesting course

By Moin K

Jun 23, 2021

GO FOR IT!!!!

By 20R11E0016 G S

Oct 19, 2021

great course

By Junaid J

Feb 10, 2022

Excellent

By Simran L

Jan 5, 2021

best

By Rupali G 2

Aug 2, 2021

it was amazing course to build up your skill on how to design training course. course was insightul

By 19K41M0 1

Mar 22, 2022

these was extremely good to learn different knowledge and skills

By Athira P

Mar 15, 2022

The course is well-built. However, the course content is something that could be understood just by going through the instructions in the application of Eduflow.

By Kimberly R

Mar 30, 2022

I came back to the course to complete my template but was ushered to the quiz. I had not completed my template but the assignment was marked complete. I would have had to start a new one to continue. Sad. I wanted to complete this. I obviously did not know the answers to the quiz. Frustrating.

By Jackie M

Jul 4, 2021

Horrible. Did not work. My screen on the left had completely different options than the instructor. Time consuming and frustrating

