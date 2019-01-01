توقع حضور المواعيد الطبية باستخدام Python
هتعمل cleaning و feature engineering لل-data
هتقدر تعمل exploratory data analysis.
هتقدر تطبق machine learning model على ال-dataset الخاصة بك وتقيم اداؤه.
في نهاية المشروع ده هتقدر تصمم model ذكاء صناعي عشان يتوقع المريض هيجي المعاد إلي كان محدد ولا لاباستخدام Python و Jupyter Notebook. خلال المشروع هنمشى مع بعض خطوة بخطوة عشان نقدر نحلل البيانات إلي هتكون معنا من website Kaggle.com الdata دي هتكون عن مرضى في البرازيل.و هنقدر نحدد ازاي الmachine learning engineer بيختار الmachine learning model بتاعو. و ازاي إقدر إستعمل ال-machine learning model بتاعي ده عشان اتوقع هل المريض ده هيجي ولا لا. المشروع ده هيفيد الناس المهتمة بمجال الdata science. و هنخد في الخطوات إلي المفروض الdata scientist يتبعها في المشروع بتاع عشان يقدر يوصل لمطلوب من بدايةً من ال-data preprocessing مروراً بال-data analytics و ال-exploratoray data analysis و في الأخر هنتبء machine learning model على ال-data بتاعتنا. المشروع ده هيكون في مستوى متوسط. طبعن python هي من أشهر لغات البرمجة و jupyter notebook هو application مشهور جداً باستعملو في مشاريع ال-data science و ال-machine learning.
Data Manipulation
Machine Learning
Feature Engineering
Data Analysis
Data Visualization (DataViz)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
مقدمة وإعداد بياناتنا
تصور البيانات 1
تصور البيانات 2
Optional Practice Task: التقييم العملي لتصور البيانات
إعداد المعلومات للتعلم الآلي
تطبيق التعلم الآلي
Optional Capstone Task: المزيد عن التعلم الآلي
