Aug 1, 2021
It is a good project to get an overview. Generally, it is a nice project, and simple to follow,
Jul 6, 2021
One of the best course for knowledge up gradation. The Speakers explain very well.
By Jorge G•
Feb 25, 2021
The course is horrible, the font size of the work environment is very small (I increase the size but it becomes difficult to work)It does not allow you to download the resources you work on !!!!Possible with some ingenuity ...Do like me, finish before the week and get your money back.
I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.
By KHALID H A A•
Aug 2, 2021
By Tushar G•
Jul 7, 2021
By Fernando M•
Dec 26, 2020
Nice project! Easy to follow, centered on the relevant.
By kamal k•
Dec 7, 2021
very helpful ...... for beginners
By Harshada J•
Aug 2, 2021
Wonderful Course
By Vital P R•
Feb 12, 2022
GOOD
By Anuj B 5 I P E•
Apr 24, 2022
It is a very good and interesting guided project. I learned a lot. But I have face a problem that code executing screen is lagging so much and saying that I have unstable internet connection although I have high speed WIfi, please fix this issue. Thank You So Much for providing such a interesting guided project.
By Khatcha R•
May 30, 2022
This project will make it easier for you to understand how TensorFlow works.volume_upcontent_copyshare
By Snegapriya S•
Apr 15, 2022
Thank you for the Guided Project
By Brent H•
Dec 23, 2021
I really appreciate the effort of the lecturer to offer this, but it is not possible to receive a grade higher than 80%, because the grader has technical issues. The quiz has questions that are literally mentioned in the course, but there is one question where it does not accept the right answer. Even the feedback on your mistake mentions the right answer, but the grader does not accept it. The lecturer does nothing about it even though multiple people have pointed it out. I am not going to use the certificate if the maximum you can receive is only 80%.
By Hanna L•
May 5, 2022
I miss the explanation of the chosen network architecture (even a short comment), I expected more details on the modelling decisions (also when it comes to data preprocessing). Plus not all good coding practices are followed.
But in general, worth spending an hour.