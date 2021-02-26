Chevron Left
About the Course

In this 2-hour long guided project, we are going to create a recurrent neural network and train it on a tweet emotion dataset to learn to recognize emotions in tweets. The dataset has thousands of tweets each classified in one of 6 emotions. This is a multi class classification problem in the natural language processing domain. We will be using TensorFlow as our machine learning framework. You will need prior programming experience in Python. This is a practical, hands on guided project for learners who already have theoretical understanding of Neural Networks, recurrent neural networks, and optimization algorithms like gradient descent but want to understand how to use the Tensorflow to start performing natural language processing tasks like text classification. You should also have some basic familiarity with TensorFlow. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

KA

Aug 1, 2021

It is a good project to get an overview. Generally, it is a nice project, and simple to follow,

TG

Jul 6, 2021

One of the best course for knowledge up gradation. The Speakers explain very well.

By Jorge G

Feb 25, 2021

The course is horrible, the font size of the work environment is very small (I increase the size but it becomes difficult to work)It does not allow you to download the resources you work on !!!!Possible with some ingenuity ...Do like me, finish before the week and get your money back.

I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.

By KHALID H A A

Aug 2, 2021

It is a good project to get an overview. Generally, it is a nice project, and simple to follow,

By Tushar G

Jul 7, 2021

One of the best course for knowledge up gradation. The Speakers explain very well.

By Fernando M

Dec 26, 2020

Nice project! Easy to follow, centered on the relevant.

By kamal k

Dec 7, 2021

very helpful ...... for beginners

By Harshada J

Aug 2, 2021

Wonderful Course

By Vital P R

Feb 12, 2022

GOOD

By Anuj B 5 I P E

Apr 24, 2022

It is a very good and interesting guided project. I learned a lot. But I have face a problem that code executing screen is lagging so much and saying that I have unstable internet connection although I have high speed WIfi, please fix this issue. Thank You So Much for providing such a interesting guided project.

By Khatcha R

May 30, 2022

This project will make it easier for you to understand how TensorFlow works.volume_upcontent_copyshare

By Snegapriya S

Apr 15, 2022

Thank you for the Guided Project

By Brent H

Dec 23, 2021

I really appreciate the effort of the lecturer to offer this, but it is not possible to receive a grade higher than 80%, because the grader has technical issues. The quiz has questions that are literally mentioned in the course, but there is one question where it does not accept the right answer. Even the feedback on your mistake mentions the right answer, but the grader does not accept it. The lecturer does nothing about it even though multiple people have pointed it out. I am not going to use the certificate if the maximum you can receive is only 80%.

By Hanna L

May 5, 2022

I miss the explanation of the chosen network architecture (even a short comment), I expected more details on the modelling decisions (also when it comes to data preprocessing). Plus not all good coding practices are followed.

But in general, worth spending an hour.

