Build a Full Stack Twitter clone with Next.js by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a fully functioning Full Stack Twitter clone. You will learn how to start a Next project from scratch with create-next-app, how to build functional React components and pass props down the components tree, how to fetch and display all of the tweets in your database.. Moreover, you will be able to style your application with CSS. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By 24_Jay M

Oct 25, 2021

It was good everyone should try do it

By Indu C

Apr 18, 2021

It is okay project to start with

By Jack

Apr 8, 2021

The course is not helpful at all

