YP
Jul 7, 2020
This was amazing. I started to worried, because I think that train an ML is too complicated but this guided project show me that this is something that anyone need to learn. Thanks a lot!
SS
Sep 16, 2020
Overall nicely guided small project. The tutor explained it very well. Please make more such short courses. More concepts from Basic NLP can be covered.
By Aniruthaan•
Jul 26, 2020
Good one for basics ! Download File Not Available
By Phan C N•
Sep 4, 2021
The project teach here is very basic. 70% of the content is simple python command. The algorithm here is also very simple without any guidance on how to improve. The dataset is also very simple as well.
Some of the code are not optimal, use too many for loop and you can't really use it with real dataset because it will take a very long time.
This is fun for intro into NLP but you can't show this as a "project" to anyone, because it's really basic and simple.
By Binh D V•
Aug 19, 2020
This guided project is a chance to learn a basic technical skill in data cleaning. I love the explanation for Naive Bayes algorithm.
By Ayush G•
Sep 25, 2020
rhyme is too annoying, it is too slow. Also, the dataset and code are not provided in the end this is disappointing.
By Peter H•
Feb 22, 2021
The online tool is a true pain
By Juan P S G•
Jul 19, 2020
El concepto tras este tipo de cursos está demasiado bien. El curso es completo y deja bases para aplicación en proyectos fáciles. Buen curso para empezar a buscar motivación en este tipo de temáticas.
By Yomira G P•
Jul 8, 2020
This was amazing. I started to worried, because I think that train an ML is too complicated but this guided project show me that this is something that anyone need to learn. Thanks a lot!
By SUMIT S•
Sep 17, 2020
Overall nicely guided small project. The tutor explained it very well. Please make more such short courses. More concepts from Basic NLP can be covered.
By Aashirbad•
Jul 27, 2020
MemoryError: Unable to allocate 9.03 GiB for an array with shape (25569, 47386) and data type int64
Solve the issue
By Akshay H•
Sep 29, 2020
The course was good. The instructor covered topics pretty well in the beginning part but kinda rushed at the end. The rhyme virtual machine was terrible. It was too laggy and I haven't been able to practice code snippets in it. Had to write code in Jupyter Notebook on my computer.
By Leonardo S•
Jan 29, 2021
Many bugs, project cannot be downloaded
By Jeremy D•
Jan 29, 2021
I definitely enjoyed this project. Ryan explained everything very clearly as the content became progressively more complex towards the end of the course. He broke down the code piece by piece so that you could actually understand what every line of code was doing and its importance to the project. Thanks so much!
By Olivia G•
Jul 30, 2021
I'm a linguistic student who's considering doing several NLP project. I was so daunted by so many lines of codes and those technical terms that I couldn't bring myself to code. But after doing this project I'm not that afraid anymore. Thanks! Look forward to more immediate level NLP projects.
By Sharath K•
Feb 12, 2021
A good introduction to NLP using sklearn. A lot more could have been done with the data but since the data set is available on Kaggle, one should probably explore it more after this project. Overall, good instruction and project.
By Shashi K S•
Oct 14, 2020
The course content was very awesome and the way the instructor taught me was really good, it felt like we were sitting face to face. The pipeline was broken down into simpler steps which eventually led to a better understanding.
By Suhaimi C•
Feb 24, 2021
Great guided project. Instructor is very patient explaining the terms and concepts. Enjoyed learning this course. Highly recommend if you would like to learn machine learning using python on how to analyze twitter sentiments.
By Kanaparthi J S | A•
Aug 20, 2020
This project gives us a good idea about data analysis and if any one is using google co lab and when you are running naive Bayes algorithm and you got out of ram problem then just decrease the size of the data set to 25000
By YOGESH K P•
Sep 27, 2020
I would love to do more project under the guidance of the this professor.
Each and every concept was clearly explained
Thank You
By Andrei C•
Feb 23, 2021
I liked the way the instructor explained how the Naive Bayes classifier works. It was the best explanation I have seen so far
By Cheikh B•
Mar 4, 2021
Very good project and very good explaination you make difficult things easier to understand thank you Ryan Ahmed
By Nevcihan t•
Sep 26, 2020
It is really helpfull project that covers almost all steps of sentiment analysis. Thank you.
By SHEKHAR S•
Aug 23, 2020
This project is really useful and i enjoyed learning many new concepts from this project.
By Tanushree P•
Sep 16, 2020
Awesome course. The instructor is awesome in explaining all the details very well
By Himanshu•
Aug 5, 2020
Well explained.
Person with less knowledge can also go for this course.
Thank you
By shubhika g•
Oct 24, 2020
Great course for beginners. Well explained. And screen split was very handy.