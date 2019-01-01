Optimizing Your Website's Keywords & Pages using Ubersuggest

4.5
stars

37 ratings

6 reviews

Offered By

1,961 already enrolled

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Learn about Website content optimization and SEO

Learn to select and monitor relevant keywords

Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview

1 hour
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

By the end of this project, you will be able to implement one of the main tasks needed from the SEO team that works on a website , Which is the keywords optimization process for generating higher organic traffic to the website that matches the website content and the main keywords the targeted customers use while searching on any search engine. You will also be able to identify the tactics used to monitor the website's ranking position per each keyword. In this project you will get to know how to use Ubersuggest tool to analyze website’s keywords rankings for both your website and your competitors’ this will help you in your content optimization which leads to better website organic results ranking Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Requirements

Basic knowledge of SEO

Skills you will develop

  • website content optimization

  • Keywords search volume

  • Keywords optimization

  • keywords ranks monitoring

  • Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. you will be able to implement the Keywords ideation

  2. you will be able to find out the search volume for the target keywords

  3. you will be able to know and evaluate the keywords search difficulty

  4. you will be able to execute Website page title & Meta description optimization

  5. you will be able to handle the regular monitoring for keywords performance and website ranking positions

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder