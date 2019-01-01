Optimizing Your Website's Keywords & Pages using Ubersuggest
Learn about Website content optimization and SEO
Learn to select and monitor relevant keywords
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will be able to implement one of the main tasks needed from the SEO team that works on a website , Which is the keywords optimization process for generating higher organic traffic to the website that matches the website content and the main keywords the targeted customers use while searching on any search engine. You will also be able to identify the tactics used to monitor the website's ranking position per each keyword. In this project you will get to know how to use Ubersuggest tool to analyze website’s keywords rankings for both your website and your competitors’ this will help you in your content optimization which leads to better website organic results ranking Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Basic knowledge of SEO
website content optimization
Keywords search volume
Keywords optimization
keywords ranks monitoring
Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
you will be able to implement the Keywords ideation
you will be able to find out the search volume for the target keywords
you will be able to know and evaluate the keywords search difficulty
you will be able to execute Website page title & Meta description optimization
you will be able to handle the regular monitoring for keywords performance and website ranking positions
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
