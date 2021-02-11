Learner Reviews & Feedback for Optimizing Your Website's Keywords & Pages using Ubersuggest by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to implement one of the main tasks needed from the SEO team that works on a website , Which is the keywords optimization process for generating higher organic traffic to the website that matches the website content and the main keywords the targeted customers use while searching on any search engine. You will also be able to identify the tactics used to monitor the website's ranking position per each keyword.
In this project you will get to know how to use Ubersuggest tool to analyze website’s keywords rankings for both your website and your competitors’ this will help you in your content optimization which leads to better website organic results ranking
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Thanks a lot! I did'nt expect to understand so much about monitoring & analyzing my keywords & optimizing my webpage* Thank you*