Understanding Teams Integrations and Add-ins
Learn how Teams integrates with Microsoft Office.
Practice combining Teams and Microsoft Excel.
Pratice with the the virtual Whiteboard.
In this project, learners will learn to integrate Microsoft Teams with other applications offered by Microsoft. First we will review the layout of how the various apps and add-ins will integrate with Teams. We will then practice integrating Microsoft Office Suite, Microsoft Forms and Microsoft's Lists with Teams. Finally we will practice importing Excel Lists into Teams.
Microsoft Excel
Web Application
Database Application
Cloud Applications
Project Management
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Explore layout of how apps will integrate with Teams
Integrate Teams and Microsoft Office Suite
Practice Working with Teams and Microsoft Forms
Combine Teams and Microsoft Lists
Import a Large Excel List into Teams
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
