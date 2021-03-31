Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to Unit Testing in Jest - The Fundamentals

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Unit Testing in Jest - The Fundamentals by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
37 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course on Introduction to Unit testing In Jest, we will get to explore the anatomy of a Jest unit test, and begin writing code and subsequently, the tests for that code using the Jest framework. By following this course, we will demystify unit tests and understand how we can use them to write better code. we will get practise across the general landscape of the Jest framework to and see how we can use the cool tools provided to us by the awesome Jest developers We will learn all about the syntax of a test, general rules, common matchers, and then start working with testing in asynchronous code and API fetching and then move on to mocking. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Introduction to Unit Testing in Jest - The Fundamentals

By Raghavendra S A

Mar 31, 2021

I was looking for an introduction on Jest, and this course served the purpose right. The instructor explains the concepts well. The curriculum is well spread out and helps us get an understanding on concepts. The practice in Rhyme cloud platforms saves time setting the environment.

By Grecia J M Y

Nov 17, 2020

Great project. It helped me to understand Jest and I can apply Unit Tests. Thanks for the course

By BUDATI V K

Nov 18, 2020

Excellent overview on JEST

By Sam'un M

Sep 29, 2020

Very good and amazing

By Joe F

Jun 24, 2021

It's a good place to start if you haven't read any documentation, but I was expecting more out of an intermediate level course.

By Deleted A

Dec 22, 2020

Really good introduction but videos are to noisy and keyboard sound is annoying.

I wish it would be more UI testing examples.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder