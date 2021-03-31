By Raghavendra S A•
Mar 31, 2021
I was looking for an introduction on Jest, and this course served the purpose right. The instructor explains the concepts well. The curriculum is well spread out and helps us get an understanding on concepts. The practice in Rhyme cloud platforms saves time setting the environment.
By Grecia J M Y•
Nov 17, 2020
Great project. It helped me to understand Jest and I can apply Unit Tests. Thanks for the course
By BUDATI V K•
Nov 18, 2020
Excellent overview on JEST
By Sam'un M•
Sep 29, 2020
Very good and amazing
By Joe F•
Jun 24, 2021
It's a good place to start if you haven't read any documentation, but I was expecting more out of an intermediate level course.
By Deleted A•
Dec 22, 2020
Really good introduction but videos are to noisy and keyboard sound is annoying.
I wish it would be more UI testing examples.