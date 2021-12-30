Learner Reviews & Feedback for Usability Testing with Hotjar by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Do you know if your website is being used effectively? Are users taking the actions that you intend on your site? Usability testing is an iterative process to help you develop the best product. Usability testing can help you along the way as your product is developed to determine issues and to find solutions for those problems. In this project, you will be using Hotjar to set up a usability test and plan, you will be able to track your customer actions, and evaluate the effectiveness of your product or site....
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Usability Testing with Hotjar
By marijato
Dec 30, 2021
This is a waste of time. In the end, I just opened a free account with Hotjar and tested with my staging environment. There are better instructions on the Hotjar site.