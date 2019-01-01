Usar Funciones de Búsqueda, Matemáticas y Texto en Excel
Crea fórmulas para devolver valores específicos con Microsoft Excel
Utiliza funciones en más de una manera con Microsoft Excel
Crea fórmulas para devolver valores específicos con Microsoft Excel
Utiliza funciones en más de una manera con Microsoft Excel
Al final de este proyecto, aprenderás el uso básico de 12 funciones versátiles en Excel, con ejemplos. Algunas de las funciones que utilizarás incluyen: BUSCARX, PROMEDIO.SI, UNIRCADENAS y TEXTO. En este proyecto, te guiaré paso a paso, explicándote cada parte de la fórmula y cómo lograr el cálculo deseado.
Microsoft Excel
Functions
Creating Formulas
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Crea una tabla de datos utilizando ALEATORIO.ENTRE y haz búsqueda con BUSCARX en Microsoft Excel
Busca valores con COINCIDIR y ÍNDICE en Microsoft Excel
Calcula valores con CONTARA, CONTAR.SI y PROMEDIO.SI en Microsoft Excel
Edita texto con las funciones NOMPROPIO, SUSTITUIR y UNIRCADENAS en Microsoft Excel
Combina y crea valores de texto con CONCAT y TEXTO en Microsoft Excel
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.