Learner Reviews & Feedback for Use Bash Scripting on Linux to Execute Common commands by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
11 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will use a bash script to execute commands and observe their output on a Linux system. Bash, or Bourne Again Shell, is more than a shell running in a terminal on Linux; it is a programming language that is used to create powerful programs called shell scripts. Shell scripts are often used to capture common repetitive tasks so they can be executed without the need to memorize multiple individual commands....
By Suhaimi C

Feb 21, 2021

Great introduction of bash scripting on Linux using Visual Studio Code. Very well structured. Awesome instructor with great explanations. Highly recommend this course to learn basic bash scripting that you can use right away and see the results.

By Clifton A F

Jun 28, 2021

It's not as well explained as a beginner might need but if you are comfortable enough with another programming language you can keep up with his pace and by the end when he askes you to add another choice to the menu you can fly through it!

