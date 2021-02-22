By Suhaimi C•
Feb 21, 2021
Great introduction of bash scripting on Linux using Visual Studio Code. Very well structured. Awesome instructor with great explanations. Highly recommend this course to learn basic bash scripting that you can use right away and see the results.
By Clifton A F•
Jun 28, 2021
It's not as well explained as a beginner might need but if you are comfortable enough with another programming language you can keep up with his pace and by the end when he askes you to add another choice to the menu you can fly through it!