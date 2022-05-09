Chevron Left
Use Power Bi for Financial Data Analysis by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
12 ratings

About the Course

In this project, learners will have a guided look through Power Bi dynamic reports and visualizations for financial data analysis. As you view, load, and transform your data in Power Bi, you will learn which steps are key to making an effective financial report dashboard and how to connect your report for dynamic visualizations. Data reporting and visualization is the most critical step in a financial, business, or data analyst’s functions. The data is only as effective if it can be communicated effectively to key stakeholders in the organization. Effective communication of data starts here....
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Use Power Bi for Financial Data Analysis

By Cao L N Q

May 9, 2022

Great

