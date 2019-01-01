Use Process Advisor to Analyze and Automate Manual Process
Create a SharePoint site and upload a file to it
Use Power Automate Process Advisor to analyze a manual business process
Use Power Automate to automate the export of SharePoint list data
Imagine working in a car rental company that manually tracks which cars are rented out and which ones are ready for rental. As employees, we are responsible for informing all other employees about available cars each day and we are performing a repetitive process each day: we have to open SharePoint, find a site and Excel file, download the file, open it in Excel, filter out available cars, export it as PDF and send it by email to other colleagues who are responsible for car rentals, so they know which cars can be offered to the customers. Of course, this process is time consuming, and we don’t know which part of that process can be automated or how to automate it. Thankfully, with Power Automate Process Advisor, not only can we see where the bottlenecks are and what can be automated, but we can also get a recommendation for which actions a Power Automate flow could be used for achieving the wanted automatization of this business process. With that, we can easily give machines to handle the repetitive process and spend our time on other business tasks. So, from 7 manual steps which must be done each day, we will end up with only 1 manual step, triggering the flow which we will create. How cool is that? This Guided Project " Use Process Advisor to Analyze and Automate Manual Process" is for any business professional who is looking to automate any kind of manual business process. In the project you will create a SharePoint site and a list (from a sample Excel file), and learn how to use Power Automate Process Advisor to analyze the manual process. You will also create a flow with the guidance of the Process Advisor analysis result. What’s great about SharePoint and Power Automate is that anyone can learn to use them regardless of their educational background! Since this project uses Office 365 services (SharePoint, Excel, Outlook) and Power Automate (part of the Microsoft Power Platform), you will need access to a Microsoft account and a Microsoft 365 Developer Program subscription account. In the video at the beginning of the project you will be given instructions on how to sign up for both. If you are ready to make your and your colleagues’ lives easier by starting to automate manual, time-consuming processes which are hard to track, then this project is for you! Let's get started!
Automatization of manual business process
Creating SharePoint site
Analyzing process with Process advisor
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Project introduction
Creating a SharePoint Site
Creating and setting up Process Advisor for business process analysis
Analyze the recorded business process with Process Advisor
Create a Power Automate flow according to Process advisor recommendation
