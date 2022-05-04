Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will use python packages selenium with pytest to test a website by using a program to interact with a webpage and observe results. A Web Bot is used to automatically access web sites with no human interaction. A web bot can access elements, click on buttons, and do anything a user may do. It can be used for many purposes, such as responding to a person visiting a site, gathering useful information from a site, and for integration testing of use cases on a completed web application. A completed web application assumes Unit tests have been used to test the individual components in the web application. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By SREEVALLI N

May 3, 2022

Very well explained.Could have used Google to explain instead of firefox.

By Studenikin V G

Mar 25, 2021

I did like this course! It was really useful.

