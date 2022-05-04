Learner Reviews & Feedback for Use Python to Create a Web Testing Bot by Coursera Project Network
By the end of this project, you will use python packages selenium with pytest to test a website by using a program to interact with a webpage and observe results.
A Web Bot is used to automatically access web sites with no human interaction. A web bot can access elements, click on buttons, and do anything a user may do. It can be used for many purposes, such as responding to a person visiting a site, gathering useful information from a site, and for integration testing of use cases on a completed web application. A completed web application assumes Unit tests have been used to test the individual components in the web application.
By SREEVALLI N
May 3, 2022
Very well explained.Could have used Google to explain instead of firefox.