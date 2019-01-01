Learner Reviews & Feedback for Use Python and Java to Create a GUI Application by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will implement a Java GUI to read from a user-provided file containing data. The GUI will call Python applications to plot columnar data as X and Y coordinates on a regression graph, and display statistics about the data from each of the selected columns.
A graphical user interface can be a nice alternative to using the command line for running programs, as there is no need to memorize how to execute a command with arguments. A label may be added to describe what is needed for the application, for example. There are many choices for building a graphical user interface in Java. Using the Java Swing GUI package is the standard GUI toolkit for Java applications and is widely available on multiple platforms including Windows, Mac, and Linux. The event handlers in Java can then call existing Python applications to analyze the data.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....