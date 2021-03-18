Learner Reviews & Feedback for XG-Boost 101: Used Cars Price Prediction by Coursera Project Network
In this hands-on project, we will train 3 Machine Learning algorithms namely Multiple Linear Regression, Random Forest Regression, and XG-Boost to predict used cars prices. This project can be used by car dealerships to predict used car prices and understand the key factors that contribute to used car prices.
By the end of this project, you will be able to:
- Understand the applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning techniques in the banking industry
- Understand the theory and intuition behind XG-Boost Algorithm
- Import key Python libraries, dataset, and perform Exploratory Data Analysis.
- Perform data visualization using Seaborn, Plotly and Word Cloud.
- Standardize the data and split them into train and test datasets.
- Build, train and evaluate XG-Boost, Random Forest, Decision Tree, and Multiple Linear Regression Models Using Scikit-Learn.
- Assess the performance of regression models using various Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
By Md. M I C
•
Mar 18, 2021
Very engaging and clear explanation. One of the best guided projects.
By Satyajit N
•
Feb 22, 2021
Excellent Course
By Gregory G J
•
Jan 14, 2021
Thumbs Up!
By Paúl A A V
•
Mar 10, 2021
Nice
By Akash S C
•
May 29, 2021
Not worth the money! Way short and simple introduction to XGBoost for the price of a full month course on Coursera.