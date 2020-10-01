Chevron Left
Practically everything on a Linux operating system is a directory or file. It is important to understand how the file system is structured and how to manipulate it from the command line. This allows for file management even when no GUI tools are present, which is common in a server environment. For example, in an organization it is important for new users to share a common directory and file setup to improve productivity. A system admin can add the new user and create the directory structure common to all other users in the system. The user can then customize their Linux experience by adding their own files and directories. In this course, you will use Linux commands to create directories and files for a new user added to the system. The result will be a script to add a new user with a common directory structure. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Luthfi F I

Oct 1, 2020

The lessons were very useful for me, thankyou!

By Rohit P

Dec 30, 2020

Thank you

By Manpitiya r s m

Sep 10, 2020

better add further lessons

By ASTHA S

Aug 9, 2020

Nice

By ABHIJEET S

Sep 29, 2020

Too easy &short

