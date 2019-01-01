Learner Reviews & Feedback for Using Advanced SWOT Analysis to Determine Competitiveness by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this guided project, you will be able to use the Advanced SWOT analysis framework to determine your competitiveness. The advanced SWOT analysis was developed to address the limitations inherent in the simple SWOT framework. In a simple SWOT, strengths and weaknesses or opportunities and threats are equal to each other. Because of the limitations of the SWOT analysis, it was only considered to be a reference to further analysis. However, the Advance SWOT analysis is a much more robust framework that enables prioritization of factors. Without prioritization, some factors might be given too much or too little emphasis and the most relevant factors might simply be overlooked. As a result, the Advanced SWOT analysis provides a deeper insight in strategic decision-making
For us to practically demonstrate how to use the framework to conduct analysis and make strategic decisions, we will use a spreadsheet to analyze an energy services company as a case study. Example of the case study would empower you with the skillset to use the framework to analyze your company or any other venture of your choice. The project is for strategist, business leader, and entrepreneurs that want to determine the competitiveness of their companies given the internal and external environments...