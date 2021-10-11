Chevron Left
Have you started using spreadsheets like Excel and want to learn how to write formulas and functions to perform simple data analysis? In this project, you will learn about the general format for writing formulas and functions in Excel to perform analysis on the sales data from a sample company. In this analysis, you will calculate total sums of profits, you will learn how to use functions to analyze the popularity of the items sold and you will also learn how to calculate averages and percentages of monthly profits. Throughout the project, you will work through some examples that will show you how to apply the formulas and functions you have learned....

By Mikaela H

Oct 11, 2021

Great BEGINNER project, also, very helpful for refreshing basic skills if you don't use them often.

By Veerupakshappa N

Sep 16, 2021

Very useful to make the basic things strong to avoid confusions.

By Steffen H

Nov 16, 2021

Simple, but good introduction to a newbeginner.

By Noah C

Nov 11, 2021

It was awesome.

By Abdullah K

Nov 28, 2021

i have learned basic skills to manage basic data of office work.

By SIRIGIRI H

Apr 22, 2022

I have understand very clearly the classes which was given by the instuctor .The instructor was explaining it very clearly .So choose coursera for your future purpose.Its very useful for job purpose.Thank you

By Tejas S G

May 21, 2022

T​his Guided project was Wonderful. The project was so helpful for understanding all basic formulas and functions used in Microsoft excel for calculation and analysis purpose.

By tarek a

Apr 21, 2022

Great and to the point

