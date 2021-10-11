TG
May 20, 2022
This Guided project was Wonderful. The project was so helpful for understanding all basic formulas and functions used in Microsoft excel for calculation and analysis purpose.
MH
Oct 10, 2021
Great BEGINNER project, also, very helpful for refreshing basic skills if you don't use them often.
By Mikaela H•
Oct 11, 2021
By Veerupakshappa N•
Sep 16, 2021
Very useful to make the basic things strong to avoid confusions.
By Steffen H•
Nov 16, 2021
Simple, but good introduction to a newbeginner.
By Noah C•
Nov 11, 2021
It was awesome.
By Abdullah K•
Nov 28, 2021
i have learned basic skills to manage basic data of office work.
By SIRIGIRI H•
Apr 22, 2022
I have understand very clearly the classes which was given by the instuctor .The instructor was explaining it very clearly .So choose coursera for your future purpose.Its very useful for job purpose.Thank you
By Tejas S G•
May 21, 2022
By tarek a•
Apr 21, 2022
Great and to the point