Using Interfaces with C# in Unity
Write and implement an interface in C#.
Write a C# script that validates user-input in the Editor.
Use Attributes to guide game-designers when using components.
Write and implement an interface in C#.
Write a C# script that validates user-input in the Editor.
Use Attributes to guide game-designers when using components.
Interfaces are a staple of good programming. They are "blueprints" for functionality and allow your code to be much more versatile, portable and understandable. In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to implement interfaces in C# and, importantly, in the Unity Editor. You'll also create a Unity ScriptableObject that implements an interface and, on that basis, become interchangeable with GameObjects in exposed variables. We will also cover different attributes that can provide convenience in coding and guidelines for designers wiring together the scene. The guided project will work with the following Unity concepts: - Interfaces - Inheritance - ScriptableObjects - Attributes This is an intermediate-level course. As such a certain familiarity with Unity and C# is assumed. If you have never used interfaces or ScriptableObjects, please complete some beginner-level guided projects before attempting this project. This project makes use of the tropical island-themed Unity project created in Create Animation Transitions in Unity (Intro to Animation 2) and in Make an Action Bar in Unity Part 1 - Modular Action System. These compliment this guided project and are recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein.
Video-game Development
C sharp (C#) Programming Language
Unity 3D
Unity
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and License Activation
Create an IAction Interface
Modify ActionButton to Accept Interfaces
Create an Action ScriptableObject
Adapt OnValidate to accept ScriptableObjects
Add Attributes to Guide Designers
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.