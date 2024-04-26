In this hour-long project-based course, you will learn how to 1. Create a LazyColumn List. 2. Use navigation components from Jetpack Compose to navigate to a details screen for each item in the list. 3. Manipulate the items list and the detail screen with animations from Jetpack Compose. To achieve this, we will work through the project step-by-step to create a scrollable list, click an item in the list, navigate to a details screen, create the details screen, create animations on the items list, create animations on the details screen, and lastly, refine your capstone project for a professional portfolio addition.
Using Jetpack Compose with Kotlin: Create LazyColumn Lists
Taught in English
Guided Project
What you'll learn
Use Jetpack Compose to create a LazyColumn list.
Use navigation components from Jetpack Compose to navigate to a details screen for each item in the list.
Manipulate the items list and the detail screen with animations from Jetpack Compose.
April 2024
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create the Scrollable List
Use the LazyColumn API from Jetpack Compose to insert the item list you created.
Click an Item in the List
Use a modifier to make a text or other element clickable and take an action when it is clicked.
Navigate to a Details Screen
Create a navigation component from Jetpack Compose that allows the user to click on one item in the list and navigate to a details screen.
Create Details Screen Elements
Use what you have learned to create elements taken from the list item to create elements on the details screen.
Create Animations on the Items List
Use the animations api from Jetpack Compose to manipulate the items list with different animations.
Create Animations on the Detail Page
Use the animations api from Jetpack Compose to manipulate the details screen with different animations.
Capstone
Build a project with a list to detail flow. Use animations to highlight the elements.
1. Intermediate: Android Studio (emulators, builds) 2. Intermediate: Kotlin (lists, maps, functions) 3. Beginner: Jetpack Compose (responsive UI)
