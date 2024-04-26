Coursera Project Network
Using Jetpack Compose with Kotlin: Create LazyColumn Lists
Using Jetpack Compose with Kotlin: Create LazyColumn Lists

Taught in English

AJ Sherrell

1 hour 30 minutes
What you'll learn

  • Use Jetpack Compose to create a LazyColumn list.

  • Use navigation components from Jetpack Compose to navigate to a details screen for each item in the list.

  • Manipulate the items list and the detail screen with animations from Jetpack Compose.

Details to know

April 2024

About this Guided Project

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Create the Scrollable List

    Use the LazyColumn API from Jetpack Compose to insert the item list you created.

  2. Click an Item in the List

    Use a modifier to make a text or other element clickable and take an action when it is clicked.

  3. Navigate to a Details Screen

    Create a navigation component from Jetpack Compose that allows the user to click on one item in the list and navigate to a details screen.

  4. Create Details Screen Elements

    Use what you have learned to create elements taken from the list item to create elements on the details screen.

  5. Create Animations on the Items List

    Use the animations api from Jetpack Compose to manipulate the items list with different animations.

  6. Create Animations on the Detail Page

    Use the animations api from Jetpack Compose to manipulate the details screen with different animations.

  7. Capstone

    Build a project with a list to detail flow. Use animations to highlight the elements.

Recommended experience

1. Intermediate: Android Studio (emulators, builds) 2. Intermediate: Kotlin (lists, maps, functions) 3. Beginner: Jetpack Compose (responsive UI)

Instructor

AJ Sherrell
Coursera Project Network
Offered by

Coursera Project Network

How you'll learn

  • Skill-based, hands-on learning

    Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.

  • Expert guidance

    Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.

  • No downloads or installation required

    Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.

  • Available only on desktop

    This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.

