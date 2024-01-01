Greetings, I am Aj Sherrell, a seasoned Android developer with eight years of industry experience. My professional journey spans across diverse sectors including retail, healthcare, and fintech, where I have contributed to the development of numerous applications. In addition to my professional endeavors, I engage in personal projects to explore and master emerging Android concepts, thereby enriching my portfolio. My technical expertise encompasses Kotlin, Jetpack Compose, and the implementation of Android best practices.