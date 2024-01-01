Profile

AJ Sherrell

Software Developer

Bio

Greetings, I am Aj Sherrell, a seasoned Android developer with eight years of industry experience. My professional journey spans across diverse sectors including retail, healthcare, and fintech, where I have contributed to the development of numerous applications. In addition to my professional endeavors, I engage in personal projects to explore and master emerging Android concepts, thereby enriching my portfolio. My technical expertise encompasses Kotlin, Jetpack Compose, and the implementation of Android best practices.

Courses - English

Using Jetpack Compose with Kotlin: Create LazyColumn Lists

Other topics to explore

Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses