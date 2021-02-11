Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create RESTful APIs for Spotify using Postman by Coursera Project Network
4.3
stars
10 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
In this 1-hour 20-minutes long project-based course, you will learn What are APIs and how to use them, what is a request anatomy, and how to use postman.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Muhammad H B A
•
Feb 10, 2021
easy to understand. Now I can learn to create sportify clone using sportify developer for learning purpose