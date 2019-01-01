Utiliser LucidChart pour petites entreprises
Vous serez en mesure d'utiliser LucidChart gratuitement et de comprendre la plateforme
Vous serez capable de créer divers diagrammes d'entreprise
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Ce projet vous permet de découvrir la plateforme LucidChart, outil en ligne de conception de diagrammes. Vous comprendrez les diverses fonctionnalités de la plateforme et serez capables de créer des diagrammes personnalisés et professionnels pour votre entreprise. Vous aurez toutes les compétences de base pour utiliser LucidChart et créer facilement et rapidement des diagrammes variés pour votre marque ou petite entreprise.
Connaissances en navigation web
Creativity
Lucidchart
Data Visualization (DataViz)
diagrams
Data Structure
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Créez un compte avec LucidChart
Découvrez les fonctionnalités de LucidChart
Créez un organigramme d’entreprise avec LucidChart
Concevez un diagramme de processus de recrutement d’entreprise avec LucidChart
Elaborez un diagramme de cas d’utilisation UML avec LucidChart
